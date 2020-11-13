Chicago Bulls unveil new City Edition uniforms for the 2020-21 NBA season

A few years back the NBA added a new wave of uniforms, giving each team their own “city edition” uniforms for the upcoming season. With the NBA set to return in December, this year will be no different as each team will dawn a new uniform for their “city edition” and most of them being revealed are awesome.

For the Chicago Bulls, they revealed their jersey on Friday morning and it pays homage to some iconic sites throughout the city.

The 2020-21 “City Edition” uniforms for the Bulls focus on unique art deco architectural characteristics of many buildings in the city, including the United Center. They are inspired by the roaring 1920’s, turning life into art, as well as the 1933 World’s Fair, which highlighted the city’s centennial celebration. But for these uniforms, it’s all about the details:

Gold accents to represent the lavish gold lobbies of many of Chicago’s iconic downtown buildings

An art deco font to display the “CHICAGO” wordmark and jersey numbers, which was inspired by United Center building signage

The iconic diamond shape featured on the shorts, which can be found on most Bulls uniforms, displaying four stars from the Chicago flag in a pattern mimicking the ironwork framing of many Chicago buildings

“No Little Plans” displayed above the tag of the jersey – This is a tribute to Daniel Burnham, the architect and city planner who was responsible for the design of the city after the Great Chicago Fire, who said, “Make no little plans; they have no magic to stir men’s blood and probably themselves will not be realized.”

Take a look at the new uniforms below: