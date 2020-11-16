Chicago Blackhawks release reverse retro uniforms

While plans are still being finalized for the 2020-21 NHL season, the league has announced some new uniforms all teams with a retro twist. The league is taking a retro angle with these new uniforms for the season, giving throwbacks to every team including the Blackhawks. For Chicago, they are going with a sleek black, red and white uniform with a big logo on the front and white numbering on it. Take a look at the back of the uniform here: pic.twitter.com/L7bEashoOE — NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2020

The team didn’t reveal much for the front of the uniforms until this video where you get a little snippet of the logo. In fact, they were the only team in the NHL to have just the back of the uniform tweeted out when the reveal happened:

Crafted for the Windy City. Introducing the #Blackhawks adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/RQiNU5MkIL — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 16, 2020

It’s unknown exactly which dates the team will wear these throwbacks for the upcoming season but if you want to get yours now, you can preorder them at the Blackhawks store!

