SALE! 10% off Chicago Bears products at FOCO this week only!

With the holidays coming up, now is a great time to start thinking about gifts for your loved ones. As we sit here in this pandemic, it’s tough to get out and shop right now so we want to make sure you can do that safely. That’s why we have teamed up with our friends over at FOCO to provide you with a special sale on Chicago Bears items! This week ONLY save 10% off of Chicago Bears items! That’s right, you can get a special discount on Bears items from FOCO beginning Monday by shopping through ChiCitySports.com. Here is an example of some great gift ideas for that special Bears fan in your life: Mike Ditka Super Bowl XX Puzzle ($35)

Take a trip back in time and complete this awesome puzzle of former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka being carried off the field after the 46-10 Super Bowl XX win. An awesome gift for that die-hard fan!

Stay warm (and safe) this winter with this awesome Chicago Bears Black Hooded Gaiter. This is the perfect way to rep your team when you have to go outside this winter!

Humans aren’t the only ones that need gifts! Don’t forget about your loving pet. What better way to keep your pet warm and show off your fandom than a holiday sweater?

Add to your bobblehead collection with this Allen Robinson skyline bobblehead! This is an awesome item to display in your man cave and even has a few other players available!

Wearing a face covering is important to stop the spread of the virus. So why not do it in style with this awesome Bears fleece gaiter scarf?!

These are just a few of our favorite items that FOCO has in terms of Chicago Bears gear. They have a fantastic selection of clothes, holiday items, bobbleheads, shoes, memorabilia and more! Make sure to check out the full selection here.