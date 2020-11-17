BREAKING: Theo Epstein resigns from Chicago Cubs

It was clear that the Chicago Cubs would be going in a new direction this offseason after another disappointing end to the season in 2020. But many expected it to just be a few roster moves including core pieces.

On Monday, the Cubs announced that Theo Epstein was stepping down from his role as president of baseball operations on November 20th with Jed Hoyer replacing him:

Theo Epstein will step down from his role as President of Baseball Operations effective Nov. 20 and depart the organization after nine seasons. Jed Hoyer, who joined the club in Nov. 2011 as Executive VP/General Manager, will be named President of Baseball Operations. pic.twitter.com/SDeF826SFH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 17, 2020

Epstein had one year left on a deal he signed in 2011 and was expected to part ways with the Cubs after this upcoming season. Instead, he will do it a year early and intends to take a full year off before exploring other positions.