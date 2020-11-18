2020 NBA Draft: Chicago Bulls select forward Patrick Williams
The Chicago Bulls pick is in! In their highest lottery selection since Derrick Rose back in 2008, the Bulls selected Patrick Williams out of Florida State with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
In the first draft for new vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley in the Billy Donovan era, the Bulls elected to go with a small forward to fill a need on the wing.
The 19-year-old Williams spent one season at Florida State but didn’t start a game for the Seminoles. He earned the ACC Sixth Man of the Year award as the team’s fourth leading scorer averaging 9.2 points and 4 rebounds per game. He was very stout on defense but will need to work on his outside shot a bit more at the next level.
Check out the scouting report on Williams below from NBADraft.Net:
Had numerous highlight plays and certainly qualifies as one of the most exciting prospects in this year’s draft class … Today’s NBA has shown that tweener forward types that were too short to play power forward in the past, can be highly effective in today’s game … Figures to fit the role of small ball four over time … Likely a kid that will need some pushing and development to realize his potential … One of the real boom or bust picks … Projected by most scouts as a lottery pick in this year’s draft … Could fall short of expectations if he lands in the wrong situation and fails to develop … Staying motivated and focused and developing a offensive skill set will be key to his long term development …
Check out highlights of Williams below:
