2020 NBA Draft: Chicago Bulls select forward Patrick Williams

The Chicago Bulls pick is in! In their highest lottery selection since Derrick Rose back in 2008, the Bulls selected Patrick Williams out of Florida State with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In the first draft for new vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley in the Billy Donovan era, the Bulls elected to go with a small forward to fill a need on the wing.

The 19-year-old Williams spent one season at Florida State but didn’t start a game for the Seminoles. He earned the ACC Sixth Man of the Year award as the team’s fourth leading scorer averaging 9.2 points and 4 rebounds per game. He was very stout on defense but will need to work on his outside shot a bit more at the next level.

Check out the scouting report on Williams below from NBADraft.Net: