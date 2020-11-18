Chicago Bears already doing homework on potential QB replacement

The Chicago Bears are in a tough spot this season with their 5-5 record going into the bye week. After a 5-1 start, their offense has completely fallen apart and they aren’t bad enough to earn a top 5 pick. Depending on how the rest of the season goes, Chicago could see a big turnover in the offseason including a new coaching staff and general manager. But one thing is for sure, the Bears are going to need to address the quarterback position and will likely do so through the NFL Draft. While they likely will be out of the range of Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson, the Bears are already scouting a potential QB that could be there later in the first round. During Saturday’s Florida win over Arkansas, six teams had scouts at the game to watch potential prospects. One prospect that is starting to get a lot of attention is Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, a player who is starting to climb up draft boards and could be a first-round target for the Bears:

Six teams in attendance at tonight’s Florida-Arkansas matchup (lottery assigned): Dolphins, Bears, Giants, Vikings, Panthers, and Seahawks. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) November 14, 2020

Now just because the Bears were there, it doesn’t mean they were only scouting Trask. Arkansas quarterback Felipe Franks is another player that is starting to get some attention but as a Day 2 or Day 3 prospect. Florida also has a few other players worthy of some draft scouting.

However, with how Trask is playing right now scouts are starting to focus in on him as a quarterback that could be a fit for several teams next draft. Through 6 games, Trask has thrown for 2,171 yards, 28 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions while posting a QB rating of 197.5. He’s improved his game in just his second year starting and has Florida as a legit contender in the SEC.

Start studying his game because he could be a legit target for the Bears soon…