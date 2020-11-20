Keepin It 100 – Episode 12 – Bye Week Blues

The bye week is here for the Bears and there’s plenty of damage control that needs to take place to right the ship with six games left. Draft Dr. Phil and Shayne “The Smartest Man” bring the unfiltered truth to what needs to change, and are joined by former Bears TE Zach Miller and Bears’ Barber Lawrence Funk.

