Malort Eggnog is a real thing and who is brave enough to try this…

If you’re a true Chicagoan, by now you’ve experienced “the taste” of Jeppson’s Malort. It’s pretty much a ritual to have a shot of it at this point no matter how bad it tastes. But as we approach the Holiday season, Jeppson’s is upping the game.

On Friday, the company posted to Twitter to announce their newest creation, Malört Nog, which is hitting shelves now. Yep, they are entering the eggnog business…..

Malört Nog now available Been spending a lot of fucking time innovating in the kitchen. Finally ready for your gullets. Huge thanks to:@GoodEggs @StateFarm @instapotio pic.twitter.com/e9o8WHspM2 — Carl Jeppson’s Malört (@JeppsonCarl) November 20, 2020

Look. One shot of Malort is enough and I am a big eggnog guy, especially mixing a little bourbon and cinnamon into it. But Malort eggnog? That’s a little to much for me.

If you’re into this, make sure to check your local stores in Chicago to find this. And let us know how it tastes.