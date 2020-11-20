Report: Washington Nationals showing interest in Kris Bryant

As Major League Baseball shifts to the offseason following their 60-game season, a big storyline surrounding the Chicago Cubs will once again be the status of Kris Bryant and the trade rumors that will come about. Last offseason, Bryant was the hot topic of trade talks as the Cubs were reportedly receiving offers for the star third baseman.

And that appears to be the case early on this offseason as well.

On Friday, reporter Jon Morosi tweeted that the Washington Nationals may have some interest in the former MVP and could put together a trade package to land him this offseason:

Sources: #Nats are considering a trade for #Cubs 3B Kris Bryant, among numerous hitters they’re currently monitoring on the market. Free agent DJ LeMahieu is another option, as I reported earlier today on @MLBNetwork. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 20, 2020

It’s becoming more and more clear that the Cubs are willing to move on from Bryant or any of their core players in order to “reset” things and start over again. If they do make some moves, it certainly wouldn’t be shocking by any means and sort of expected as this point.