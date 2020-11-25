10 Gift Ideas for the Chicago Sports Fan

It’s the holidays and that means you’re likely shopping for those special someones on your shopping list. If you have a Chicago sports fan on your list, then we are ready to help you! Our annual Chicago sports gift guides are back and full of gift ideas for your loved ones this season. Let’s take a look at 10 gifts for the Chicago sports fan in your family! Khalil Mack Bobblehead

Mack is usually the one making opponents feel wobbly, but this bobblehead is the perfect addition to any fan’s Wall of Fame.

A gift as timeless as “Sweetness” himself. *Steep hill to run not included.

Everyone needs to experience some Christmas Magic! This “El Mago” jersey is will do the job nicely!

This limited supply print of The Hawk soaring for a fly ball would make a great addition to any Cubs fan’s collection!

All hail the GOAT! Have His Airness get “hang time” all over your house with these great stick on wall graphics

Now something for the Bulls’ future! Show your support for the next great Bulls guard with this great looking Coby White jersey!

Celebrate one of the greatest looks of baseball past with this amazing retro White Sox home jersey

M-V-P! M-V-P! Honor the White Sox first MVP since Frank Thomas in 1994 with this sharp black t-shirt.

Any ‘Hawks fan needs the greatest home sweater in the league! Check that off the list with this Patrick Kane home sweater!

The future is here! Get this autographed Kirby Dach picture before it’s gone!