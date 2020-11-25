Chicago Bears again linked to Sam Darnold

As the Chicago Bears mull over their quarterback decision for the final six games of the 2020 season, one thing is becoming more and more clear for the franchise. The 2021 Week 1 starting quarterback likely isn’t on the roster, with the exception of potentially Nick Foles.

The Bears are expected to either go out and try to trade for a quarterback or draft a quarterback early in the 2021 NFL Draft. Recently, the Bears did their homework on Florida’s Kyle Trask, watching him play vs. Arkansas a few weeks back. Now they are being connected to a potential trade target for the second time.

The New York Jets currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and if that holds, they are expected to take quarterback Trevor Lawrence who would be their franchise quarterback. But if they did that, it would mean the Sam Darnold era is over and the Jets could look to move him.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. thinks that is what will happen and has labeled the Bears as a team that could be interested in pursuing Darnold. He spoke with Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times about Darnold and potentially the fit for the Bears:

“They’re gonna have to trade him,” Kiper said. “That makes it very interesting to teams like the Bears.” Darnold isn’t broken. At 23½, he’s seven months younger than Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the last draft. Perhaps Darnold fetches a second- and a fourth-round pick, Kiper said. “Would you rather have to give up a 2 and a 4 to get Darnold, and then you [use] a first to help your quarterback?’’ Kiper said. “That’s something everybody in that position is thinking about right now.”

Now a lot can happen between now and the draft and the Jets may fall out of the first pick, although not likely. But it is very intriguing to see Darnold connected to the Bears again.