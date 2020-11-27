Mitch Trubisky to start for Chicago Bears at Green Bay

After days of speculation, it’s been made official. The Chicago Bears are going back to Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback, Matt Nagy announced on Friday afternoon. With Nick Foles dealing with a hip injury, the quarterback missed all week of practice and Trubisky returned to practice taking all of the reps. Nagy decided that Foles wasn’t able to go and now will turn back to Trubisky. Mitchell Trubisky will start Sunday night in Green Bay. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) November 27, 2020 Trubisky was benched in the second half of the Week 3 comeback win in Atlanta in favor of Foles as the veteran led Chicago to victory. But since Foles took over, the Bears are 2-5 in games he’s started and the offense is near the bottom of the league in every major category next to the New York Jets including laying an egg on Monday Night Football in Week 11 before the bye week.

This offense hasn’t been better under Foles and maybe a change will be for the better. However, Trubisky did have his struggles dating back to last year with accuracy, turnovers and struggling to lead scoring drives.

While Nagy can say that he’s seen a more motivated Trubisky since he’s been benched the past few weeks, it won’t matter until that translates over to his play on the field. Sunday night’s opponent is no slouch and a team that Trubisky is just 1-3 against in his career.

Let’s see how this second stint under the former No. 2 overall pick goes as it’s likely his final six games in Chicago anyway.

