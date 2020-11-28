With extra time to prep for the Packers and work their way back into the divisional race, can the Bears pull off the upset on Sunday night? Stephen and Nick discuss the ever-evolving quarterback questions, break down the matchup, and more.

<a class=”spreaker-player” href=”https://www.spreaker.com/user/chicitysports.com/the-bear-front-72-week-12-vs-green-bay” data-resource=”episode_id=42182872″ data-theme=”light” data-autoplay=”false” data-playlist=”false” data-cover=”https://d3wo5wojvuv7l.cloudfront.net/images.spreaker.com/original/50173cc9dea44c9679aa3e9980530340.jpg” data-width=”100%” data-height=”400px”>Listen to “The Bear Front – #72 – Week 12 vs Green Bay” on Spreaker.</a><script async src=”https://widget.spreaker.com/widgets.js”></script>