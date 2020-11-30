Allen Robinson may have hinted offseason plan through Twitter?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is playing in the final year of a three-year deal he signed in the 2018 offseason. The receiver has been a lone bright spot for the Bears all season long, recording 71 receptions, for 829 yards and 5 touchdowns putting him on pace for another 100-reception, 1,000 receiving yard season.

But over the past year Robinson has been vocal about not having a contract extension despite him making it clear he wants to stay in Chicago.

For whatever reason, the Bears haven’t come to an agreement with the receiver on a long-term deal. The more and more this drags on, the more apparent it is that Chicago might not have Robinson back next season. And on Sunday night following the Bears loss to the Green Bay Packers, another embarrassing showing, Robinson may have revealed his future plans.

The receiver was liking tweets from fans about playing for other teams next season including Green Bay, New Orleans, and San Francisco: