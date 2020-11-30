It was another embarrassing performance by the Chicago Bears as they lost to rival Green Bay 41-25 on Sunday Night Football. The loss marked five-straight for the Bears as they fall to 5-6 on the year and remain on the outside looking in for the NFC Playoffs.

But there are bigger concerns with this team, specifically on the offensive side of the football.

Chicago managed just 25 points in the game right at the league average this year but most of those points came in garbage time with the game out of hand. Chicago scored just 10 first half points and were shutout again in the third quarter. While they ran the ball better, the sync of the offense was out of whack and they really couldn’t keep up with Green Bay. Oh, and this performance came out of a bye week too..

Following the game, wide receiver Anthony Miller took to Twitter to voice his frustrations about how the offense is performing: