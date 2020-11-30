Bears WR Anthony Miller tweets out frustrations after loss
It was another embarrassing performance by the Chicago Bears as they lost to rival Green Bay 41-25 on Sunday Night Football. The loss marked five-straight for the Bears as they fall to 5-6 on the year and remain on the outside looking in for the NFC Playoffs.
But there are bigger concerns with this team, specifically on the offensive side of the football.
Chicago managed just 25 points in the game right at the league average this year but most of those points came in garbage time with the game out of hand. Chicago scored just 10 first half points and were shutout again in the third quarter. While they ran the ball better, the sync of the offense was out of whack and they really couldn’t keep up with Green Bay. Oh, and this performance came out of a bye week too..
Following the game, wide receiver Anthony Miller took to Twitter to voice his frustrations about how the offense is performing:
Dawg
— Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) November 30, 2020
Shit embarrassing
— Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) November 30, 2020
Those tweets say a lot.
Miller finished the game with just 3 catches for 28 yards and he hasn’t broken out this season like many expected. It’s been a rough two years for the former Memphis standout and he very well could be talking about his play. However, with how bad the Bears offense is and their recent five-game losing streak, it’s safe to say he and the rest of the guys know it’s time to turn this thing around.
But it’s likely to late for that.
