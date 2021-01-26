Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky gets engaged
It’s going to be an interesting offseason for the Chicago Bears, especially at the quarterback position. While it’s unknown what the Bears will do in regards to their signal-caller, one potential candidate is already having a good offseason.
Former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky officially got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Hillary Gallagher. Trubisky popped the question on Tuesday night in a tropical location as a camera caught it.
Check out the first photos of the newly engaged couple below via her Instagram:
Gallagher is a Florida State alum and the two have been dating since the quarterback arrived in Chicago. We wish the best for the lovely couple in their future.
