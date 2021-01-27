FOCO Reveals new Javier Baez bobblehead for preorder

With baseball season right around the corner our friends at Forever Collectibles want to get you in the spirit with a brand new bobblehead to add to your collection. We already featured their new Jose Abreu MVP Bobblehead for the South Side fans but now it’s time for a North Side bobblehead.

Shortstop Javier Baez is one of the most exciting players in the game today so it’s no surprise that his new bobblehead would be a hit as well. FOCO is releasing a new limited-edition Javier Baez Chicago Cubs National Flag Bobblehead. This special bobblehead has Baez paying tribute to his home country of Puerto Rico and is numbered out of 2,021!

Take a look at some photos below via FOCO:

You can preorder your limited edition out of 2,021 Javier Baez bobblehead NOW for $45 at FOCO!