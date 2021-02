After plowing down anything in their path, the Bulls have hit a wall with some rookie growing pains. Join See Red Fred and Doug Thonus on the Big Red Bus as they discuss the good, bad and ugly from the Bulls’ recent play and what they can do to fix it.

Make sure to subscribe to The Big Red Bus on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Spreaker, as well as Youtube. Also make sure to visit our Bulls forum for the latest talk on the team.