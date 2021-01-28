Report: Bears have reached out to Texans about Deshaun Watson

Now, this doesn’t mean that the Bears and Texans have discussed a deal in terms of pieces but it is interesting to hear that they have inquired at least. Watson does have a no-trade clause in his contract and can essentially dictate where he wants to go in this deal.

The problem for the Bears is that they may not have a good enough package to offer compared to teams like the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, two teams that have quarterbacks they can send in a package plus high first-round picks. The Bears have Nick Foles and are picking No. 20 overall this year.

These next few weeks should be interesting in terms of the quarterback market as we are headed for what should be a very active offseason.