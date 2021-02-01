Michael Vick may give the Bears an assist in their pursuit of Deshaun Watson

One quarterback domino has already tumbled this offseason as Matthew Stafford was traded from Detroit to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a few first round draft picks plus Jared Goff. While we have flipped the calendar over to February, the quarterback market should start heating up and one big target is still on the board. Already we have heard rumblings about the Chicago Bears being interested in quarterback Deshaun Watson as he’s requested a trade out of Houston. But the Bears might get an assist from another former quarterback in their pursuit. Former star quarterback Michael Vick appeared in an interview with Fox Sports 1’s Nick Wright to talk about Watson and where he could potentially land. In the interview, Vick brought up both the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears as teams that he should go to. Wright mentions a good defense and weapons from both of those teams. Check out the interview below:

Vick says he planned on talking to Watson later that day anyway and he could be in his ear as to where he goes. Now this is important for a few reasons.

The Bears feel like they are a quarterback away from being a legit Super Bowl contender even though they are aging on defense. They also have intriguing weapons on offense and would likely bring back Allen Robinson in this case. Plus, Watson does have a clause in his contract where he can essentially dictate where he wants to go in a trade this offseason.

While the Bears have reportedly reached out to Watson, nothing has really progressed lately but there is a lot of offseason left to go.