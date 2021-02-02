Report: Chicago Bears could show interest in Derek Carr trade with Las Vegas

With one quarterback domino falling last weekend as the Detroit Lions sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and draft picks, another rumor is swirling about a team out West and their signal caller. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore, the Las Vegas Raiders could trade quarterback Derek Carr to a team in attempt to turn around and acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Bonsignore writes that the asking price would be two first-round picks which would then be traded to Houston in a package to land this offseason’s prize, Watson. But here’s where the Chicago Bears get invovled. Bonsignore mentions that the Bears are a team that could inquire about Carr from Las Vegas with that asking price:

Increased demand for his services, insiders say, could create a scenario in which a three-team trade allows the Raiders to acquire Watson. For that to happen, the Raiders would have to receive two first-round picks for Carr from a team other than the Texans, which they would then package with their own first-rounders in 2021 and 2022 to present a compelling offer of four first-round picks to the Texans for Watson, who has reportedly asked be traded. It begins with the pursuit of Carr by multiple teams. Among the clubs that could get involved are the Colts, Bears, Patriots and the Washington Football Team. Depending on what happens in New Orleans, the Saints could be potential suitors as well.

This move would make some sense for the Bears if they believe the asking price for Watson is three first-round picks plus players. If that’s the case, they could turn to Carr which would be two first-round picks according to the rumor as the backup plan.

Carr is coming off a 2020 season in which he completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.While Carr isn’t considered a Top 10 quarterback like Watson, he could be a fit to come into Chicago and run Nagy’s offense for at least a year.