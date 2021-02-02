Nike introduces the first hands-free shoe titled GO FlyEase

We’ve seen Nike do some awesome things over the years including introducing a auto-lacing shoe which has since developed into new technology and different colorways. But on Monday, they officially introduced their newest creation which is a game-changer

The Nike Go FlyEase is the brand’s first hands-free shoe which will revolutionize the footwear game once again. The new design features innovation and engineering, creating a easy on, easy off process that doesn’t require your hands. Instead, the shoe adapts to your foot as you step inside with a bi-stable hinge, giving it a comfortable, yet advanced model with some style.

The Nike GO FlyEase also features some new technology titled the tensioner. The tensioner’s unique flexibility super-charges an action many might take for granted (kicking-off a shoe) and completely reimagines this movement as basis for accessible and empowering design.

Sophisticated, accessible solutions, like those in Nike GO FlyEase, are emblematic of the “better is temporary” mentality that drives Nike FlyEase technology. Since its debut, the technologies have been employed in numerous footwear styles across basketball, running and sportswear. Each successive design balances the rigor of FlyEase criteria with unwavering performance standards.