Report: Bears Linked to Trade for Carson Wentz

The Bears’ offseason is only a month old, but the rumors continue to fly as to how the team will address their quarterback position. The latest rumor may have more smoke than anything preceding it, and the wheel of potential quarterbacks has landed on Carson Wentz. The Philadelphia Enquirer’s Les Bowen reported this Friday regarding the Philadelphia Eagles making a Carson Wentz deal: I've talked to an NFL source, not w/the Eagles, who hears a Wentz trade is close. That isn't first-hand information. I do feel that the longer we go without Wentz saying something like "I'm happy to be an Eagle and excited about playing for Nick Sirianni," the closer we get… — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 5, 2021 Immediately, rumors have started to fly surround two teams specifically: the Bears and the Colts. The only issue with this rumor? Colts insider for the Indy Star, Jim Ayello has shot down any chance at the Colts making an imminent move.

Colts GM Chris Ballard on @dandakich: "There's no trade going down right now. Not today. Not the Colts." — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) February 5, 2021

Which leaves one team in the equation, the Chicago Bears. With Ryan Pace and company holding the 20th overall pick in the first round along with 2nd and 3rd round selections, it’s anyone’s guess what the team could offer up to the Eagles. How many picks this year? How many future picks? Could it involve a Philly reunion with Nick Foles? One thing is for certain, it appears the Bears are the leader in the clubhouse.

As of 30 mins ago the #Bears have the top offer out for Carson Wentz. Unless another team comes over the top Wentz will be headed to Chicago. Bigger offer than most have expected. Bidding war will do that. — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) February 5, 2021

So buckle up Bears fans, we may be in for a wild ride over Super Bowl weekend over a piece the front office may be tagging as an important step towards actually playing in the Super Bowl.