HOF QB Kurt Warner Could Have Been a Chicago Bear

As we all know, the Bears have some godawful luck with the quarterback position dating back to the the days of Sid Luckman. So why not rub some more salt in that offensive-pained wound? Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner joined Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take and told a bad luck story for the ages that just so happened to be about the Bears who wanted to bring him in for a workout not once, but twice.

The reason @kurt13warner's career never made a stop in Chicago is very unfortunate for Bears fans. pic.twitter.com/P8lxRDJDAQ — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 5, 2021

That’s right. The Bears could have altered the history of the 2000s in the NFL and had a Hall of Fame quarterback. Could you imagine the dominant 2005-2006 defenses being paired with Kurt Warner?!

Missing because of a wedding? Okay fine. But a spider bite? If we didn’t need another reason to hate spiders, Kurt Warner just gave us one.

