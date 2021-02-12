ODDSMAKERS: Chicago Bears Among Favorites to Land JJ Watt

One of the biggest dominoes to the NFL offseason fell Friday morning when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Houston Texans were releasing All-Pro defensive lineman JJ Watt, allowing him to test the free agency waters for the first time in his career.

The Chicago Bears immediately come to mind as a potential landing spot for the standout defensive player due to the city ties to his wife, Kealia Watt, who plays for the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars. Could we see the sports power couple both putting their talents on the center stage in the Windy City? Oddmakers do believe there’s a handful of teams with better odds to land JJ, leaving the Bears with the 10th best odds.

Via SportsLine oddsmakers: Favorites to sign JJ Watt Packers +150

Steelers +200

Bucs +400

Browns +500

Titans +700

49ers +800

Patriots +900

Colts +1000

Ravens +1200

Bears +1500

Cowboys +1800

Raiders +2000 — SportsLine (@SportsLine) February 12, 2021

The name atop the list, the Green Bay Packers, is the last thing any Bears fan wants to see. Watt was a Wisconsin Badger and grew up in the Milwaukee suburbs. Past that nightmare scenario, the Steelers sit with the second best odds as both of Watt’s brothers currently suit up in the black and yellow.

So as we wait, many big questions remain: Will he value going to a contender? Does he want to play with his brothers? Does he want to be closer to his wife? Only time will tell…or if Ryan Pace will even pick up the phone.