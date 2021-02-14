REPORT: Bears Prepared to Use Franchise Tag on Allen Robinson

There still remain several unknowns heading into the Chicago Bears’ 2021 offseason, but one question in particular seems to be moving towards its very obvious answer. According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, sources say the Bears are ready to pull the trigger on placing the Franchise Tag on wide receiver Allen Robinson for the upcoming season:

The sides could not get a long-term deal worked out as they negotiated into the season, but sources said the Bears are prepared to tag him in an effort to continue that process. He is a vital cog on an offense that remains under great duress with coaching and management jobs on the line. Even with a murky QB situation, securing their best weapon in the pass game is imperative.

Obviously retaining a player the caliber of Robinson should be at the very top of the list of what Ryan Pace needs to do (sans the obvious quarterback situation). At only 27 years old and coming off of a 102 reception, 1,250 yard, 6 touchdown season, imagining the Bears’ offense without him is a pretty bleak picture. Unfortunately Ryan Pace seems okay with letting things simmer after what Robinson had to say on Sirius XM radio earlier this week:

Allen Robinson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that his side hasn't talked with the Chicago Bears about a contract for "some time now." Robinson: "I'll be here if they will have me. As everything stands today, I would definitely be open to everything on the table." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) February 11, 2021

If the door is open to retaining your BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER, you would think it would be something you would want to take care of sooner rather than later, especially with how the salary cap situation is currently unfolding. So what say you, Bears fans? Is Allen Robinson returning to the Windy City in 2021 or is is sayonara?