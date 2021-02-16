The Best Locations to Watch Sports in Chicago

If you enjoy watching sports, Chicago gives you plenty of options. There are plenty of bars, hotels, and casinos where you can watch your favorite games live. Like every other industry, the sports world has been dealing with postponements and disappointments in the recent past. Fortunately, sports are back and you can watch one live whenever the urge kicks in. Keep reading to find out the best locations for watching sports in Chicago. Casinos in Chicago That Show Sports Many casinos in Chicago show sports. The best ones are listed here and the Chicago casino map on the website can help you determine your best option. The casinos include: The BetRivers Sportsbar This is one of the best casinos to watch sports. The watching lounges are ultra-luxurious and sports fans enjoy a fun and engaging experience. The experience in this casino is a lot like being in a live game-day stadium.

Sports fans can look forward to amazing visuals, a comradery spirit, and great acoustics. The viewing screens are modern and you can catch up on all of the major sporting events. The Lotus cocktail lounge in this casino is a huge attraction as well. It is strategically placed in the center of the casino.

The ambiance is amazing and the BetRivers sports bar may host the casino’s sportsbook after the approval of the Illinois Gaming Board.

Hollywood Casino Joliet

Hollywood casino is a great choice if you enjoy Hollywood-style glitz and glamor. It is a casino and hotel whose magnificence truly stands out. The lights are picturesque on the outside and it gets even better once you walk in. You can watch live sports, and sports betting is huge in this casino.

If you want to linger a little longer, there are 100 premier hotel rooms and 80 RV sites to choose from. The dining is outstanding and the gaming floor is close by.

Harrah’s Joliet

The casino is in Joliet, a Chicago suburb. It is one of the biggest ones in the area and a great place to watch sports. The hotel is relatively big and it has over 200 guest rooms. The structure is monolithic and a lot like something you would find in Las Vegas.

There are three unique restaurants, two lounges, on the property. Harrah’s Joliet is more of a destination casino than a resort. If you visit to watch sports, you will enjoy the fantastic ambiance.

Queen Casino

The Queen Casino is in East St. Louis. It is a great casino to watch live sports and it has a hotel and RV Park nearby. While it may not have the grandiose that other casinos in Chicago may boast of, it is a great stop for the locals looking to watch their favorite sports in the evening. It is mostly known for the Riverboat gambling experience.

Hotels that Show Sports in Chicago

Jaslin Hotel

Jaslin Hotel is one of the best options for sports lovers in Chicago. It was opened by a Chinatown family and it is great for sports enthusiasts looking for a way to explore Asian aesthetics. The rooms are chic and there is a Starbucks in the Lobby. The cuisine is mostly Asian but there are alternatives for those who do not like it. The hotel shows most of the popular sporting events.

Hotel Versey

This is one of the most boutique hotels in Chicago. It is filled with Cubs memorabilia and is a great attraction for sports lovers coming to see the Cubbies play at Wrigley Field. The hotel, formerly known as Days Inn, has been revamped to achieve a friendlier vibe. It uses fun colors, eclectic knickknacks, art murals, and other quirky features.

It is close to many historic music venues which has made it possible to house big names like Dave Matthews and Kurt Cobain. Many locals visit to enjoy both the food and the sports.

Hilton Chicago

The Hilton Chicago hotel is known to be one of the best spots for watching baseball and football games. It is the closet one to Soldier Field and only 20 minutes away from where the Bears play their home games. It is a family-friendly hotel with an indoor running track, two restaurants, a seasonal sundeck, and an indoor pool. The hotel is always bustling with activity and it hosts about 200 guests. However, it is not a cookie-cutter hotel. It has managed to retain its 1920 Renaissance-like entrance and charm.

Bars that Show Sports in Chicago

The Globe Pub

Pubs are some of the most common places to watch sports in Chicago and the Globe Pub is a top choice. The pub is mostly known for soccer. However, it also makes an amazing spot to catch up on some local sporting action. The crowd is always big and there are 30 TVs in the English-style pub. The menu includes shepherd’s pie, wings, Scotch eggs, fish and chips, and Guinness French toast.

Uncle Mike’s Sports Bar

This is one of the most attractive sports bars in Chicago. It is a great choice when you need to watch sports away from the usual frat-bro bars downtown. Uncle Mike’s Sports Bar is laid-back and it doesn’t have huge crowds. Since it does not serve its own food, you can bring your own. You can watch your favorite sports while shooting some pool with no hassles or lines.

The Pony

Blackhawks players flock the Pony when they are not busy showing off their Stanley Cup or trying to impress the crowds. It is one of Chicago’s leading team bars and it has team-approved bus trips and road watches to match. You can catch up on your favorite hockey, football and basketball teams. They are broadcast over plasma TVs and the tables on the main floor have individual flatscreen TVs. It is a great place to catch up on Bear games.

Watching Sports with Loved Ones

Sports lovers in Chicago may catch up on their favorite games with family and friends. Watching sports at home became even more popular after COVID-19 lockdowns. Most people considered it safer than having to deal with crowds in bars, hotels, or casinos. Others went as far as watching sports with family and friends on Zoom. It safe, convenient, and the cheapest option.