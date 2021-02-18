Keepin It 100 – New Bears D-Coordinator, Familiar Scheme

Sean “Doc” Desai is the Bears new defensive coordinator and it just might bring back some familiar schemes to the defense in 2021. Join Draft Dr. Phil and Shayne “The Smartest Man” for Keepin It 100 as they talk about the new hire and the latest in the rumor mill for free agency starting in a month! Plus, the guys are joined by Loki Del Rivero, host of the Spanish Bears podcast Haciendo el Oso!

