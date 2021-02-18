Report: Carson Wentz Will Not Be a Chicago Bear

According to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the Bears’ pursuit of Carson Wentz has come to an end. The Eagles quarterback, and former #2 overall draft pick, will be sent to the Indianapolis Colts for a package of two draft picks.

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

After weeks of speculation on Wentz’s landing place and price tag, the Bears will have to turn their attention elsewhere to address the quarterback position for the 2021 season and beyond. The price tag ended up being much lower than many were speculating, and Wentz seemed to get his previously reported preferred landing place with the Colts.

Where do the Bears go from here in the quarterback market? Do rumors around DeShaun Watson and Derek Carr heat back up? Do the Bears take a safer approach with veteran free agents such as Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tyrod Taylor? Do Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy risk it all and trade up in the draft for one of the top quarterback prospects? The next few months and eventual decision at the quarterback position will be critical to both the short-term and long-term future of the Chicago Bears franchise.