After a wild comeback win over the Pistons, the Bulls are back on the rise having won three of their last four games. Join See Red Fred and Doug Thonus on the Big Red Bus as they break down the recent improvements in the team’s play and how much better it can get.

Make sure to subscribe to The Big Red Bus on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Spreaker, as well as Youtube. Also, make sure to visit our Bulls forum for the latest talk on the team.