See Red Fred interviews the Athletic’s indomitable Darnell Mayberry for the latest Big Red Bus. In this wide-ranging discussion, Darnell provides his thoughts on a potential Thad Young trade, Coby White, Billy Donovan, and the future of Zach LaVine with the Bulls.

