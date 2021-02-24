Zach LaVine’s adidas shoe just dropped in China

On Tuesday, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine received the news that he had been selected to play in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta as he was voted to the Eastern Conference team by the coaches. And now, a day later he’s set to launch his first adidas basketball shoe in China.

The “LaVine Airlines” BYW 2’s just dropped overseas in China in a clean colorway that gives off 90’s vibes with a few different shades of blue and a white upper on it. But what really makes this shoe pop out is the detailing on it.

Designed after LaVine’s ability to soar through the air and throw down dunks, the shoe gets the “Airlines” name for when he takes flight. “LaVine Airlines” is stamped on the shoe near the toe box and on one tongue the tag reads “Departing FTL Free Throw Line” while the other tag reads “Arriving DCC 2x Dunk Contest Champion”. To round it off, a boarding pass is stamped on the insole of both shoes.

Check out some images of the shoe below: