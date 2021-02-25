Report: Chicago Bears would be a destination for QB Russell Wilson if traded

The new NFL league year doesn’t start until March but already this offseason has been a wild one filled with rumors. Most of those rumors have surrounded the quarterback position and we have already seen Matthew Stafford be traded to Los Angeles and Carson Wentz to Indianapolis. While Deshaun Watson is still in Houston, for now, another name has hit the rumor mill… Rumors have swirled that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is unhappy with his situation in Seattle and could want out. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Wilson has yet to officially ask for a trade, providing a key update to the situation on Thursday. NEW KEEPIN IT 100 PODCAST! Bears quarterback options! But there’s more. In the Schefter tweet, the NFL insider does mention that Wilson would accept a trade to a few teams if he was moved. Among them? The Chicago Bears.

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

If this is true and Wilson does become available, this is a no-brainer for the Bears. This is a move that you have to make to fix your quarterback situation once and for all. It would be a heavy price tag to acquire the quarterback but what do the Bears really have to lose going into a year where Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy need to save their jobs?

This is still speculation and there’s nothing concrete that he does want out of Seattle right now but this will certainly be a storyline to keep your eyes on moving forward this offseason.

