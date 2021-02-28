CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

Good Guys Talk Back Chicago White Sox podcast Ep. 84 – Spring Ahead

As the Chicago White Sox hit the field for the first time in 2021 this weekend, Tim Anderson has strong words for the rest of the American League.

The Good Guys Talk Back podcast breaks down Anderson plus touches on a few other topics including Tony LaRussa commands attention and makes decisions. Michael Kopech joins an already loaded bullpen but will Vaughn join in on the offense? Will fans be in attendance on Opening Day? There are some very encouraging signs.

Make sure to give the newest episode a listen below:

Make sure to subscribe to Good Guys Talk Back on Spotify, iTunes,  Stitcher, Spreaker, as well as YouTube. Also make sure to visit our White Sox forum for the latest talk on the team.

