Ryan Pace doesn’t rule out bringing Mitch Trubisky back

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears biggest offseason need is at the quarterback position — again.

The franchise has failed to solve the quarterback position in terms of a long-term solution and find themselves having to address the position once again this year. You could argue that the franchise is a legit quarterback away from being a contender again and general manager Ryan Pace has now said multiple times that “everything is on the table” in terms of fixing it.

But as Pace met the media on Tuesday afternoon for what would have been his NFL Scouting Combine availability, he didn’t rule out bringing back their No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mitch Trubisky.

Yeah, you know, again, that is going to be part of our offseason plan. We’re not going to lay all that out right now,” Pace said when directly being asked about bringing back Trubisky. “Those are all internal discussions we’ve had. I would say, again, everything is on the table with all the quarterbacks.”