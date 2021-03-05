Report: Chicago Bears to make a run at Russell Wilson?

The new league year for the NFL doesn’t officially start for a few more weeks but the quarterback rumor mill is off and running. After Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz were all involved in trades, names like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson keep popping up as well.

And of course, the Chicago Bears are being linked to both of them.

With the big need for a quarterback, Chicago has to find a solution this offseason and ensure they can improve the position. But over the past few days there has been some smoke about Wilson and him being unhappy in Seattle. On Friday, a Bears beat writer is now reporting that the Bears are expected to make a run at the quarterback.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune wrote his latest piece on the quarterback position and offered this nugget: