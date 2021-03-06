Good Guys Talk Back Chicago White Sox podcast Ep. 85 – The latest in Arizona

With limited opportunities to watch the White Sox during Spring Training, fans need to resort to alternative methods. Why so many 5 inning games? Short clips, brief videos and distance photos leave fans wanting more.

Despite the dismal record, there’s a lot to be excited about in Arizona. A healthy Yoan Moncada, backup catcher battles and Andrew Vaughn’s progress are just a few of the developments we are following.

Also, White Sox fans like to drink and they are better at it than any other baseball fan base. No surprise there. Less than a month away until Opening Day… Go Sox.

Make sure to subscribe to Good Guys Talk Back on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Spreaker, as well as YouTube. Also make sure to visit our White Sox forum for the latest talk on the team.