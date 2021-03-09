Former Bears Offensive Lineman Kyle Long Unretires

As first reported by The Greenlight Pod and now confirmed by ESPN, Kyle Long has decided to end his one season of retirement and return to the NFL. Long retired from the NFL prior to the 2020 season due to lingering injury issues that he had been struggling with since the 2016 season. Long, drafted by the Bears in the first round in 2013, only missed a single game from 2013-2015 but from 2016-2019 only played in 30 of a possible 64 regular-season games.

After making the Pro Bowl for three straight seasons from 2013-2015 Long signed a four-year $40 million contract extension prior to the 2016 season. That contract would have run through the end of the 2021 season but after Long announced his retirement, the Bears officially released him. That means Long will be a free-agent upon filing his paperwork to officially unretire.

Should Bears’ fans have any hope he returns to Chicago and help coax a quarterback like Russell Wilson to the Windy City? If Long’s comments last June are any indicator, they shouldn’t.