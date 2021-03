The owner of the Iron Pen and rising media superstar Rob Schaefer jumps on the Big Red Bus for a lively discussion on the future of the Bulls. See Red Fred & Doug Thonus pepper him with questions about the future of Zach LaVine, Lauri, Thad Young, and potential changes to the roster. Rob also provides a spirited defense of Wendell Carter Jr.

