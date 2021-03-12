Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace to attend intriguing QB’s Pro Day on Friday

As we inch closer and closer to the 2021 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace is starting to do more homework on prospects. With the Bears set to pick at No. 20 overall, the chances of them landing a top quarterback there are slim to none. If Chicago wants to land a potential future quarterback, they are going to have to trade up to do it. And Pace may have his eye on an intriguing target that played just one game last season. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Ryan Pace has RSVP’d to attend North Dakota State’s Pro Day on Friday featuring quarterback Trey Lance: Bears GM Ryan Pace is among the RSVPs for Trey Lance’s pro day, too! — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 11, 2021

Lance is a VERY interesting prospect who lit it up during the 2019 season, throwing for 28 touchdowns, 2,786 yards and 0 touchdowns. He added another 14 rushing yards in his big year for the Bison. Due to COVID-19, North Dakota state and the rest of the FCS decided to start their season in the Spring. The Bison played one “Showcase” game in the Fall where Lance was the quarterback.

What makes Lance so intriguing is the ceiling he has. There’s not a ton of tape like other quarterbacks and he does play at the FCS level but the arm talent is there.

He could end up being one of the top quarterbacks in this draft but there is a lot of risk in taking him as he might be best to sit a year and learn a system similar to what Patrick Mahomes did. Either way, if Lance is Pace’s guy and the Bears want him, they are going to likely have to move into the Top 10 and potentially the Top 5 to get him.