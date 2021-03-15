March Madness: Join ChiCitySports.com’s Bracket Challenge on ESPN to win a prize!

March is officially here and after a one-year absence, the NCAA Tournament is back! The selection committee officially announced the field of 68 for the upcoming tournament including Illinois receiving a one seed and Loyola-Chicago in their region as the No. 8 seed.

Here at ChiCitySports, we are hosting our annual Bracket Challenge on ESPN and giving away a prize. It’s completely FREE to enter and the winner gets a $100 gift card to the restaurant of their choice.

You can sign up via ESPN HERE to enter your bracket and please make it your forum name. The password is Rush and the top overall winner will receive a prize!

Good Luck!