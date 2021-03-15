REPORT: Bears Exploring Signing All-Pro Tackle Trent Williams

Bolstering the offensive line has been at the top of the to-do list for Ryan Pace and the Bears heading into the 2021 NFL offseason, and it appears they are looking to check that box in a big way. According to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, Chicago has started kicking the tires on 32-year old Trent Williams to anchor the left side of the line.
Is Ryan Pace simply doing his due diligence or are the #Bears a player for Trent Williams?
Multiple sources say the team has checked in on the elite left tackle.https://t.co/4s0iU9yUrD
— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 15, 2021
His price however will not come cheap. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported the salary could very well end up being north of $20 million per year on average, making Williams a huge investment for any team.
More connection to Trent Williams and @ChicagoBears from @RapSheet #Bears #NFL #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/tsaUD0PY0l
— The Tape Never Lies Network (@TTNLNetwork) March 15, 2021
Williams would immediately become the Bears’ best offensive lineman and whoever ends up taking snaps under center would have to feel much comfortable on their blind side with such a move. The former Niner has been selected to eight Pro Bowls including during the 2020 season.
Will Pace pull of the surprise move of the season? Where will that leave the team with plenty of offseason left? Sound off in the comments below and on the ChiCitySports forums!