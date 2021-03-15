CHI CITY SPORTS l Chicago Sports Blog – News – Forum – Fans – Rumors

REPORT: Bears Exploring Signing All-Pro Tackle Trent Williams

Stephen Johnson
Bolstering the offensive line has been at the top of the to-do list for Ryan Pace and the Bears heading into the 2021 NFL offseason, and it appears they are looking to check that box in a big way. According to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, Chicago has started kicking the tires on 32-year old Trent Williams to anchor the left side of the line.

His price however will not come cheap. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported the salary could very well end up being north of $20 million per year on average, making Williams a huge investment for any team.

Williams would immediately become the Bears’ best offensive lineman and whoever ends up taking snaps under center would have to feel much comfortable on their blind side with such a move. The former Niner has been selected to eight Pro Bowls including during the 2020 season.

Will Pace pull of the surprise move of the season? Where will that leave the team with plenty of offseason left? Sound off in the comments below and on the ChiCitySports forums!

 

Host of ChiCitySports’ The Bear Front podcast, Stephen previously spent 8 years with ESPN Radio and as a TV reporter. He is an avid fantasy sports player and is a former Fantasy Football Expert for Chicago’s 670am The Score.

