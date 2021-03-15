REPORT: Bears Exploring Signing All-Pro Tackle Trent Williams

Bolstering the offensive line has been at the top of the to-do list for Ryan Pace and the Bears heading into the 2021 NFL offseason, and it appears they are looking to check that box in a big way. According to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, Chicago has started kicking the tires on 32-year old Trent Williams to anchor the left side of the line.

Is Ryan Pace simply doing his due diligence or are the #Bears a player for Trent Williams? Multiple sources say the team has checked in on the elite left tackle.https://t.co/4s0iU9yUrD — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 15, 2021

His price however will not come cheap. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported the salary could very well end up being north of $20 million per year on average, making Williams a huge investment for any team.