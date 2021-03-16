Report: Chicago Bears a landing spot for Andy Dalton?

It’s clear that the biggest need for the Chicago Bears this offseason is at quarterback. Going into this new league year, Mitch Trubisky and Tyler Bray are set to be free agents, leaving Chicago with just Nick Foles on the roster. There has been talk about both Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson being available and the Bears have reportedly shown interest in both. However, no deal has been made and as we approach the start of the new league year on Wednesday, the options are starting to dwindle a bit. While Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick found new homes, the Bears really weren’t in the mix for either quarterback. However, a new report has them linked to a veteran on the market. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune is reporting that a league source has the Bears in play for Andy Dalton:

The next QB domino to fall could be Andy Dalton and one league source said he believes the Red Rifle could be headed to the #Bears. https://t.co/4ojjalQkHj — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 16, 2021

Well, that’s not ideal.

After Dalton was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, he played nine seasons with the franchise. In 2020, he signed a one-year deal with Dallas despite earning interest from other teams like Chicago.

As the Bears look to fill their need at quarterback, bringing in a 33-year-old Dalton with Nick Foles already on the roster doesn’t seem like the best idea moving forward. Would this save Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace’s jobs? Is another move in the works? Potentially trading up for a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft?

I guess we will just have to wait and see.