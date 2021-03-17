Would Chicago Bears be a suitor for Gardner Minshew?!

The Chicago Bears made a bold move on Tuesday by agreeing to terms with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton on a one-year deal to add to their quarterback move. While it wasn’t a popular move among fans, it was a move the Bears feel comfortable with. Now, they are being linked to another quarterback via trade and it’s not Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson. Instead, it’s Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew who is being connected to the Bears. NFL reporter Adam Caplan tweeted that he thinks Minshew could be an ideal fit for the Bears and he wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up there. Wouldn't be surprising if he wound up being traded to CHI (if he does get dealt)… https://t.co/f9NOIXHfBT — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 17, 2021

Wait, what?

So the Bears just acquired a quarterback in Dalton and are already being connected to other quarterbacks? Interesting. Personally, I don’t believe the Bears are done at quarterback and we could see them move on from Nick Foles via a trade and acquire another quarterback. However, I don’t believe Minshew makes sense and I’d rather go after a rookie in the draft instead.

But if this offseason has taught us one thing while only being a day old, it’s that we can expect anything from Pace and co.