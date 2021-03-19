Breaking: Bears Sign Cornerback Desmond Trufant

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chicago Bears and Desmond Trufant have come to an agreement on a one-year contract. The Trufant announcement comes a day after it was announced that the Bears and former All-Pro Cornerback Kyle Fuller were parting ways after seven seasons.

Former Lions’ CB Desmond Trufant is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

Trufant, 30, was released by the Detroit Lions earlier this week a year after signing a two-year $21 million contract. Trufant made the All-Rookie team in 2013 and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015. His career-high in interceptions came in 2019 with four in only nine games played. He only played in six games in 2020 due to a lingering hamstring injury.