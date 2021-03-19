Report: Chicago Bears have made an offer to WR Kenny Golladay

The Chicago Bears have made headlines around the league for the past few days with their recent moves but it hasn’t been in the good way. Chicago opted to sign free agent quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal and then on Thursday released veteran All-Pro DB Kyle Fuller while allowing Akiem Hicks to seek a trade.

Things are a little rough right now for the franchise and the moves have left Bears fans wondering what direction they are going in. But on Friday, there was some hope for potentially good news in terms of the offense.

According to a report from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears have made an offer to free-agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay:

A league source said the belief is the Bears have offered Golladay a one-year contract in the range of $11-12 million with the pitch that Golladay and Allen Robinson would give the Bears one of the best receiver duos in the NFL and that there would be enough balls to go around for both to be rewarded in the near future. The thinking is it will give the Bears the best chance to win with Dalton if they can win consistently on the outside and don’t have to thrust emerging talent Darnell Mooney into a higher-profile role just yet.

The Bears were connected to Golladay earlier in the week as he met with the franchise on Wednesday night. The Chicago native finished up his career at Northern Illinois and was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. After four years in Detroit, Golladay is now on the open market and a return to Chicago could be in play.

Ideally, the Bears want to pair Golladay with Allen Robinson, who signed his franchise tender on Thursday, and emerging rookie Darnell Mooney. With Dalton at the helm, the goal is to make the offense as manageable as possible for the veteran.