Pat and Nick talk to brothers Mike and Matt Flesch about their amazing documentary on the 1990 White Sox. The Sox won 94 games while playing their last season at Old Comiskey Park. We talk Guillen, Thomas, Thigpen, Kittle, Fisk, and so much more. When will Guillen get his jersey retired? Pat and Nick also breakdown the latest happenings in Arizona. Cease and Rodon continue to dazzle while Vaughn and Collins continue to mash. Local, fan-centric Sox chatter. For the Love of the Sox.