Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez to miss 5-6 months

With MLB’s Opening Day just a week away, the Chicago White Sox received some unfortunate news regarding one of their top young core players. After leaving the game on Tuesday trying to rob a home run, outfielder Eloy Jimenez will miss significant time to start the season.

Jimenez is expected to miss 5-6 weeks after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon. General Manager Rick Hahn made the announcement on Thursday while meeting the media.

This is a significant loss for the White Sox early in Spring Training as Jimenez was slotted to be the team’s everyday left fielder. The 24-year-old Jimenez slashed .296/.332/.559 last season, hitting 14 home runs and driving in 41 RBI’s.

Chicago has yet to announce who will replace Jimenez in left field to start the year.

