Coby White, George Kittle team up with Zenni to Join No Hate Tour in Fight Against Bullying

Online eyewear industry leader, Zenni, is launching a new campaign to help fight against bullying and they are doing so with the help of some big names in sports and entertainment. The No Hate Tour, an educational initiative that empowers students, staff, and family members to promote positive school climates and take a stand against hate and bullying.
On Tuesday, the company announced that Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle were the latest to join the movement.
“It’s an honor for us to join forces with the No Hate Tour to help promote a message that continues to need attention, that there’s no place for bullying in our schools or anywhere,” said Sean Pate, Zenni’s Brand Marketing & Communications Officer. “Zenni continues to be an advocate against bullying, and we’re proud to partner with an organization and program that provide students with knowledge and resources to help eradicate it for good.”
During National Bullying Prevention Month in October 2020, Zenni created its “Hater Blocker” campaign, which focused on creating positive ways to respond to the bullying that gamers experience online and offline. Zenni developed a limited-edition t-shirt and special red sunglasses printed with the words “Hater BLOKrZ” and encouraged their partners and influencer network to wear both as a stand against those who might seek to put down and make fun of others. Zenni will donate $7 for every pair of Hater BLOKrZ sold to the Tour through May 31, 2021 at Zenni.com/Gaming.
Additionally, Zenni plans to share the importance of its Blokz technology, as students are not only spending more time in front of their digital devices for classes, but also for gaming in their free time. Blokz, Zenni’s signature line of blue light-blocking glasses, are made with a unique polymer incorporated into the lens that filters out harmful UV & blue light from digital screens, artificial light, and the sun.
White and Kittle are just two powerful names that have teamed up with Zenni for this initiative. Joining them are NBA superstar Magic Johnson, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, actor/comedian Anthony Anderson, football hero Tim Tebow, TikTok superstar Dixie D’Amelio, legendary DJ Steve Aoki, NFL All-Pros Von Miller and Richard Sherman, pro surfer/motivational speaker Bethany Hamilton, FaZe Clan creator FaZe Jarvis, Fifth Harmony pop star Ally Brooke, and action sports icon Travis Pastrana.