Coby White, George Kittle team up with Zenni to Join No Hate Tour in Fight Against Bullying

Online eyewear industry leader, Zenni, is launching a new campaign to help fight against bullying and they are doing so with the help of some big names in sports and entertainment. The No Hate Tour, an educational initiative that empowers students, staff, and family members to promote positive school climates and take a stand against hate and bullying.

On Tuesday, the company announced that Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle were the latest to join the movement.

“It’s an honor for us to join forces with the No Hate Tour to help promote a message that continues to need attention, that there’s no place for bullying in our schools or anywhere,” said Sean Pate, Zenni’s Brand Marketing & Communications Officer. “Zenni continues to be an advocate against bullying, and we’re proud to partner with an organization and program that provide students with knowledge and resources to help eradicate it for good.”

During National Bullying Prevention Month in October 2020, Zenni created its “Hater Blocker” campaign, which focused on creating positive ways to respond to the bullying that gamers experience online and offline. Zenni developed a limited-edition t-shirt and special red sunglasses printed with the words “Hater BLOKrZ” and encouraged their partners and influencer network to wear both as a stand against those who might seek to put down and make fun of others. Zenni will donate $7 for every pair of Hater BLOKrZ sold to the Tour through May 31, 2021 at Zenni.com/Gaming.