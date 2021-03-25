REPORT: Bulls Acquire All-Star Center Nikola Vucevic from Orlando

The Chicago Bulls have made a big splash at the NBA trade deadline acquiring All-Star center Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic in a blockbuster deal according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Here's the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021 The first-round selections headed back to Orlando are for the 2021 and 2023 seasons. Meanwhile, Vucevic is under contract until 2023 providing the Bulls with a prolific scorer and rebounder in the paint as they look reshape the roster. In 44 games this season, the Swiss native is averaging a career high 24.5 points to go along with 11.8 rebounds while shooting 48% from the floor. Nikola Vucevic is one of four players averaging 24 PPG and 10 RPG this season (Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid). No Bulls player has ever reached those marks in one season. https://t.co/771Bs4Azcl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 25, 2021

Vucevic’s addition also brings a long-range threat, as the 10-year veteran averages 40% from beyond the arc this season, attempting more than 6 three-pointers per game.

The trade also brings Wendell Carter Jr.’s time to an end with the Bulls. The Duke alum averaged 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in 32 games this season with Chicago. He is under contract until 2022.

Are the Bulls done making moves at the deadline? It appears that may not be the case as NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson is reporting they are still in on New Orleans’ Lonzo Ball.

Can confirm the deal that is being finalized: Carter, Porter and two 1st-round picks to Magic for Vucevic and Aminu, per source. @wojespn 1st and so much for my theory this regime won’t sacrifice first-round picks. Bulls haven’t given up on pursuit of Ball. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 25, 2021

Buckle up, Bulls fans. Today could be a wild one!